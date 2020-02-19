W.Va. Senate has SB 689 – pharmaceutical accountability legislation – on first reading Thursday

Legislation passes through Senate HHR Committee without question

By Crystal Good

For WV Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va — A bill requiring drug manufacturers to report the reasons behind price increases is on first reading Thursday in the W.Va. State Senate.

SB 689 requires drug manufacturers and health benefit plan issuers who sell prescription drugs in West Virginia to provide cost information, changes in cost information, and prescription drug statistics to the State Auditor. The bill seeks increased disclosure and accountability from the pharmaceutical industry drug manufacturers who sell prescription drugs in the state.

On Tuesday, the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee approved the bill language and reported it to the full Senate. The bill moved without comment or question.

Once the bill moved, Committee Chairman Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, who is also a sponsor for the bill, noted the large crowd of supporters in the room for SB 689. Maroney chuckled as he told the audience that committee members would not offended if those there just for SB 689 left after the action.

AARP WV had a large delegation at the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday.

Many of those in attendance represented AARP WV, which is among supporters of the legislation. AARP has been working in support of the bill, noting many older adults have to choose between filling their prescriptions and buying food. The group hopes SB 689 will help all West Virginians deal with rising prescription drug costs.

SB 689 has bipartisan support, with sponsorship from Senators Mike Maroney, R-Marshall; Tom Takubo R-Kanawha; Corey Palumbo D-Kanawha; Rollan Roberts R-Raleigh, Patricia Rucker R-Jefferson, Ron Stollings D-Boone, Ryan Weld R-Brooke; Sue Cline, Wyoming; Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; Roman Prezioso D-Marion; and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.

Other bills before the committee included:

SB 770: Revising requirements for post-doctoral training; Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass

SB 782: Relating to fees assessed by Health Care Authority on certain hospital; Bill reported to full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass

SB 787: Providing benefits to pharmacists for rendered care; Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass

SB 791: Allowing state and federal criminal history record check of each adult living in residence when minor child is placed there due to emergency; Bill is laid over to next committee meeting