W.Va. Senate has HB 4092 – Foster Care Bill

House of Delegates passed bill 96-1

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Advocates for improvements to the state’s foster care system are watching to see what happens to a bill laying the rights of foster parents and children and increasing reimbursement rates that is in the West Virginia Senate.

House Bill 4092, updating foster care laws, on Thursday was sent to the Senate Judiciary and Finance committees. The bill passed the House of Delegates on Tuesday in a 96-1 vote after spending 40 days working its way through three committees, including 22 days in the House Finance Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said Senate Republicans planned to review the changes the House made to the original bill this weekend.

“I actually have it my briefcase now,” Takubo said Friday. “Everybody’s got a lot of interest in it. Hopefully, if there’s any issues with the bill we’ll make those issues better. I know there is a big fiscal note tied to that and so we want to see where all that money is being spent and make sure it’s being spent in the right places.” …

