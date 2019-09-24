W.Va. Senate approves all governor’s appointments during interims

The Exponent Telegram Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appointments to various state positions made by Gov. Jim Justice were approved by the West Virginia Senate Monday as legislators met for the September round of interim legislative meetings.

The governor made more than 130 appointments, each of which was subject to the approval of the Senate. All of the appointments submitted were approved.

Among those appointments are the positions of secretary of the state Department of Transportation and state commissioner of highways.

Following the dismissal of Tom Smith, who served in both positions, in March, Justice appointed Byrd White as Transportation secretary and Jimmy Wriston as acting highways commissioner.

