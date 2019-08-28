W.Va. Sen. Mike Maroney arrested in Glen Dale prostitution case

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — State Sen. Mike Maroney was arraigned Wednesday in Marshall County Magistrate Court on charges of conspiracy, house of ill fame/assignation and prostitution over his alleged involvement in a Glen Dale-based prostitution ring.

Senator Mike Maroney

Magistrate Mark Kerwood set Maroney’s bond at $4,500, which was posted.

Glen Dale police on Tuesday filed an arrest warrant for Maroney, 51, a Republican from Glen Dale. The criminal complaint filed in conjunction with the arrest details text message conversations from May 14 through June 13 between who authorities allege is Maroney and Cortnie Ann Clark.

Glen Dale police arrested Clark, 30, on June 14 and charged her with operating a house of ill fame/assignation and prostitution.

According to the complaint, the first contact between Maroney and Clark happened May 14, and quickly moved into the two discussing rates for Clark’s services. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/08/sen-mike-maroney-arrested-in-glen-dale-prostitution-case/