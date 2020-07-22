W.Va. Secretary of State Warner to address U.S. Senators on General Election preparations

Warner will be a featured presenter at 10:30 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner will be a featured presenter at 10:30 a.m. today before the United States Senate Committee on Rules & Administration.

Mac Warner, W.Va. Secretary of State

Warner was invited to address the Committee on “General Election Preparations” with a particular focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. To watch the presentation live, click here.

West Virginia hosted its 2020 Primary Election on June 9. In March, Warner launched a comprehensive public education effort on the use of absentee ballots. The successful campaign resulted in more than 225,000 voters participating in the Primary Election using an absentee ballot.

Warner also led an effort to secure personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer (31 barrels), and cleaning supplies to protect poll workers and in-person voters at 1,708 precincts throughout all 55 counties. Working with the state’s county clerks, he and the WVSOS Elections Division also implemented best practices protocols to keep polling locations and voting equipment safe and sanitized.

A total of 450,909 voters participated in the June 9 Primary Election, with about 51% of those voting in-person. Not one case of COVID-19 in West Virginia has been attributed to voting in-person during the 10-day early voting period or on Election Day.

