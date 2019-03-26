W.Va. Republicans praise Trump after Mueller report completion; Manchin mum

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — With the special counsel’s investigation having come to an end without a finding of coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russia government into election tampering, Republicans representing southern West Virginia in Congress released statements on Monday in support of the president – and calling for the release of the report.

Democrat Joe Manchin, representing West Virginia in the United States Senate, withheld comment.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, released a statement, saying:

“It’s good to see Special Counsel Mueller back up what President Trump has said all along — neither he nor his campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. I’m satisfied the special counsel was able to complete his investigation and look forward to learning more about the details of his report, and I trust Attorney General Barr to uphold his commitment to transparency in releasing them to Congress and the American people in accordance with the law.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald