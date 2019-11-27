W.Va. Office of Medical Cannabis launches application process next month

Rules require $4.1 million in the bank and permits up to $50,000

By Jake Zuckerman, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The application window for businesses trying to break into the state’s nascent medical marijuana industry opens next month.

Come Dec. 19, those seeking permits to operate as marijuana growers, processors, distributors or laboratories in West Virginia can apply (and submit the nonrefundable application fees) to the Office of Medical Cannabis.

The bid window will stay open for 60 days before state officials award the permits.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis in a news release Tuesday. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

The announcement marks a major, though belated, stride forward for a program intended to have begun in July by lawmakers who created it more than two years ago. …

