W.Va. Natural Resources Commission seeks public comments for May 31 virtual meeting

Release from the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission is reminding hunters and anglers that the deadline to submit comments on proposed regulations is Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

The commission will conduct its next quarterly meeting in a virtual format on May 31 at 1 p.m. Those who wish to submit comments must do so by email or mail before the 5 p.m. deadline on May 22.

Comments should closely follow these guidelines:

All comments must include the name of the person submitting the comment, the city and state where they reside and any organization the individual is representing.

Typed comments are the preferred method of comment submission.

Typed comments may not exceed one standard 8.5-inch by 11-inch page in length.

All typed comments should be in 12 point Times New Roman font with page margins no smaller than one inch on all sides.

Handwritten comments are acceptable but must be legible and limited to no more than one side of a standard 8.5-inch by 11-inch piece of paper.

Comments must be submitted by email to WVNRCommission@wv.gov or sent by mail to the following address:

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

C/O Director Stephen McDaniel

324 4th Avenue

South Charleston, WV 25303

How to Attend

Members of the public can watch the meeting live on May 31 at 1 p.m. by tuning in on WVDNR’s Facebook page or on the West Virginia Department of Commerce’s YouTube channel.

A call-in number is also available for those who wish to access the meeting by phone. Please note, those who call-in will not be able to see presentations throughout the meeting.

To access the meeting by phone, members of the public can call 1-681-245-6817 and use this Conference ID: 401 058 44#

Meeting Agenda

Introductions

Review, Correct and Approve the Minutes of the February 23, 2020 Meeting

Presentation – Southwick License Structure Survey Results, Southwick Associates

Summary of the 2020 Sectional Meetings – Sportsmen and Landowners Questionnaire

Approve 2020-2021 Big Game Hunting Regulations

Review Proposed 2021-2022 Hunting and Trapping RegulationsReview and Approve 2020 State Park Deer Hunts

Consideration of Reducing the Annual Bag Limit from Three (3) to Two (2) Antlered Bucks Per Hunter Per Year

Review Proposed 2021 Fishing Regulations

Proposed 2021 Reptile and Amphibian Regulations

Public Comments

Director McDaniel’s Comments

Next Meeting Date and Location