W.Va. Legislature’s Prayer Caucus formed for 2020 Session

Senator Mark Maynard hosts press conference Legislative Prayer Caucus



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senator Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, hosts a press conference for the West Virginia’s Legislative Prayer Caucus on Wednesday, prior to the opening of the session.

Legislators in West Virginia have joined the American Prayer Caucus Network, a bipartisan network with over 1,000 legislators in nearly 40 states and the U.S. Congress.

Sen. Maynard, chairman of the Legislative Prayer Caucus, and other Senators and Delegates gathered outside the Senate chamber to pray and explain the caucus, which has formed to protect religious freedom for all West Virginians.

The American Prayer Caucus Network is part of the Faith Impact Network, the largest network of leaders actively and strategically standing for faith in America, that includes nearly 100 members of the Congressional Prayer Caucus, over 900 state legislators, more than 100 allied organizations, business leaders, local government officials, and hundreds of thousands of activist citizens, supported by the National Strategic Center.

The National Strategic Center utilizes a large network of leaders and strategists to help build and sustain a Culture of Strategy among the faith community, equipping leaders and citizens to take strategic action that is making a difference in their communities.