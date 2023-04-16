Government, Latest News

W.Va. Legislature’s April Interim meetings start today at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Legislature’s April Interim meetings start today at 1 p.m. at the Capitol and continue through Tuesday.

The schedule and agendas are as follows:

Sunday, April 16, 2023

ConveneAdjournCommitteeLocation
01:00 PM03:00 PMLegislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability – AgendaSenate Finance
01:00 PM02:00 PMJoint Legislative Committee on Flooding – AgendaSenate Judiciary
02:00 PM03:00 PMSelect Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – AgendaSenate Judiciary
03:00 PM04:00 PMLegislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority – AgendaSenate Judiciary
04:00 PM05:00 PMJoint Standing Committee on Pensions and Retirement – AgendaSenate Finance

Monday, April 17, 2023

ConveneAdjournCommitteeLocation
09:00 AM10:00 AMJoint Legislative Oversight Commission on Dept of Transportation Accountability – AgendaSenate Judiciary
10:00 AM12:00 PMLegislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability – AgendaSenate Finance
01:00 PM03:00 PMJoint Standing Committee on Finance – AgendaHouse Chamber
01:00 PM03:00 PMJoint Standing Committee on the Judiciary – AgendaSenate Chamber
03:00 PM05:00 PMJoint Standing Committee on Ecomonic Development and Tourism – AgendaHouse Gov. Org.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

ConveneAdjournCommitteeLocation
09:00 AM11:00 AMJoint Committee on Government Operations – JOINT MEETING – AgendaHouse Chamber
09:00 AM11:00 AMJoint Standing Committee on Government Organization – JOINT MEETING – AgendaHouse Chamber
09:00 AM11:00 AMJoint Standing Committee on Education – AgendaSenate Chamber
11:00 AM01:00 PMJoint Committee on Health – AgendaHouse Chamber
01:00 PM02:00 PMJoint Committee on Government and FinanceSenate Finance
01:00 PM02:00 PMJoint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services – AgendaSenate Judiciary
02:00 PM03:00 PMJoint Standing Committee on Insurance and PEIA – AgendaSenate Finance
03:00 PM05:00 PMJoint Standing Committee on Technology and Infrastructure – AgendaHouse Gov. Org.
03:00 PM05:00 PMJoint Committee on Children and Families – AgendaSenate Judiciary

