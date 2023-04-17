W.Va. Legislature’s April Interim meetings continue today; see schedule and agendas here

WV Press News Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Legislature’s April Interim meetings, set for Sunday through Tuesday, continue today at the Capitol..
The schedule and agendas are as follows:
Sunday, April 16, 2023
|Convene
|Adjourn
|Committee
|Location
|01:00 PM
|03:00 PM
|Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability – Agenda
|Senate Finance
|01:00 PM
|02:00 PM
|Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding – Agenda
|Senate Judiciary
|02:00 PM
|03:00 PM
|Select Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – Agenda
|Senate Judiciary
|03:00 PM
|04:00 PM
|Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority – Agenda
|Senate Judiciary
|04:00 PM
|05:00 PM
|Joint Standing Committee on Pensions and Retirement – Agenda
|Senate Finance
Monday, April 17, 2023
|Convene
|Adjourn
|Committee
|Location
|09:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Joint Legislative Oversight Commission on Dept of Transportation Accountability – Agenda
|Senate Judiciary
|10:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability – Agenda
|Senate Finance
|01:00 PM
|03:00 PM
|Joint Standing Committee on Finance – Agenda
|House Chamber
|01:00 PM
|03:00 PM
|Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary – Agenda
|Senate Chamber
|03:00 PM
|05:00 PM
|Joint Standing Committee on Ecomonic Development and Tourism – Agenda
|House Gov. Org.
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
|Convene
|Adjourn
|Committee
|Location
|09:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Joint Committee on Government Operations – JOINT MEETING – Agenda
|House Chamber
|09:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization – JOINT MEETING – Agenda
|House Chamber
|09:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Joint Standing Committee on Education – Agenda
|Senate Chamber
|11:00 AM
|01:00 PM
|Joint Committee on Health – Agenda
|House Chamber
|01:00 PM
|02:00 PM
|Joint Committee on Government and Finance
|Senate Finance
|01:00 PM
|02:00 PM
|Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services – Agenda
|Senate Judiciary
|02:00 PM
|03:00 PM
|Joint Standing Committee on Insurance and PEIA – Agenda
|Senate Finance
|03:00 PM
|05:00 PM
|Joint Standing Committee on Technology and Infrastructure – Agenda
|House Gov. Org.
|03:00 PM
|05:00 PM
|Joint Committee on Children and Families – Agenda
|Senate Judiciary