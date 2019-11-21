W.Va. Legislators’ Forum brings state, education leaders to discuss concerns, needs for education

By Kailee E. Gallahan, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On behalf of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and in partnership with The Hunt Institute, the fourth annual Legislators Forum on Education and Economy was held Wednesday to engage legislators on how to best address the current landscape of education in the Mountain State.

The forum was aimed at addressing strategies to improve student attainment rates, increase local school control and flexibility, re-imagine teacher preparation, create entrepreneurship opportunities in the state and establish best practices to address many of the challenges that education in West Virginia faces today.

Legislative leaders highlighted the education omnibus bill, and they shared their policy priorities for the upcoming legislative session. …

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/legislators-forum-brings-state-education-leaders-to-discuss-concerns-needs/article_69c81154-f39f-549d-a5c9-d00fffeda9c6.html