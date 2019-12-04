W.Va. legislative interim meeting schedules set for Dec. 16-17

WV Press InSight video helps public understand the process

WV Press Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature’s next interim meetings are set for Dec. 16-17. It’s the last interim meetings before the start of the 2020 Legislative Session, which kicks off with the State of the State on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

West Virginia Press InSight — the newspaper industry’s legislative video program — highlights newspaper coverage, with co-hosts Betsy DeBord and Tom Hunter. WV Press Photo.

The committee schedules were released this week for Monday, Dec. 16, or Tuesday, Dec. 17 (click link or see below). Residents can prepare to follow the action by visiting the West Virginia Legislature’s website at http://wvlegislature.gov/ and by viewing WV Press InSight’s video on interim meetings: https://www.facebook.com/wvpress/videos/1306111319561614/

The video – hosted by WV Press InSight’s Tom Hunter and Betsy DeBord reviews recent interims, shows committees in action, takes viewers through the process and provides information to assist in viewing from the office or home.