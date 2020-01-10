W.Va. Legislative Democrats to focus on small businesses, infrastructure in 2020

By Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press for the Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Democrats on Thursday said their 2020 legislative platform will focus on education, infrastructure, small businesses and social services.

Democrats in the GOP-led Statehouse detailed their “West Virginians First” agenda at a news conference marking the second day of the 60-day legislative session.

“We would like at this time to put the good people of West Virginia first, ahead of corporations and millionaires,” Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, said.

They floated ideas such as creating tax credit programs for small businesses, expanding vocational education, repairing the state’s water infrastructure and funding addiction treatment with a surcharge on opioids.

Their plan was announced a day after Gov. Jim Justice gave his annual State of the State address, which was panned by Democrats who said the Republican gave a misleading view of state finances.

“When I hear the governor talk about how rosy the state’s economic performances have been, as well as the Republican majority, I think about the old fable about the emperor with no clothes,” said Del. Tim Miley, minority leader in the House of Delegates. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-dems-to-focus-on-small-businesses-infrastructure-in/article_7b52e7ab-16ce-5332-bbe9-6748369722b8.html#utm_source=wvgazettemail.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Fwvamupdate%2F%3F-dc%3D1578652213&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline