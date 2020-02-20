W.Va. lawmakers vote to cap the cost of insulin at $25 a month

By Erin Beck, The Register-Herald of Beckley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With overwhelming, bipartisan support Wednesday, the West Virginia House of Delegates voted to require private insurers and the state Public Employees Insurance Agency to cap the cost of insulin at no more than $25 a month.

On the House floor, lawmakers said some of the more than 240,000 people with diabetes in West Virginia pay hundreds of dollars a month for their insulin, premiums and diabetic supplies.

“Only a small percentage of the bills that we take up in here can save a life,” said Del. John Shott, R- Mercer and the House Judiciary Chairman. “This is one. Vote green.”

Shott noted that some people with diabetes have to ration their insulin, which can lead to nerve damage, diabetic comas, amputation, kidney damage and death. …

