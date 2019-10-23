W.Va. Lawmakers to review draft disaster planning legislation

By Steven Allen Adams, For The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A legislative committee, studying how to limit damage from the next big flood, could have legislation drafted by November.

Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, and Brian Abraham, general counsel to Gov. Jim Justice, both said a bill is in the works to address concerns over disaster planning since the floods of 2016.

“There have been discussions with our emergency management folks and the state and Homeland Security on solutions.,” Jeffries said. “Those solutions have been submitted and our counsel has looked at them.” …

