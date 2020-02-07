W.Va. lawmakers move forward with solar bill; coal industry lobbies for changes

By Erin Beck, The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A bill authorizing West Virginia utility companies to design solar energy projects and use very limited amounts of that renewable energy passed a West Virginia state Senate committee on Thursday.

A couple hours later, the same bill was abruptly taken off the agenda in the House Energy Committee. But Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, chairman of the committee and a sponsor of the bill, said he still supports the bill.

“I support this bill, as do a number of members on my committee, both Democrats and Republicans,” he said. “I think the adoption of this legislation will send a positive message out to the the nation that West Virginia is willing to change, a little bit. It’s a start.”

Supporters of the legislation say it could result in economic growth, while the West Virginia Coal Association would like to see changes. Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, said the bill gives utilities that build solar projects the ability to get faster approval on rate increases than coal-fired power plants. …

