W.Va. lawmakers considering bills to give PSC more power to deal with struggling water systems

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As more of West Virginia’s public water systems — mostly small, rural ones — fall victim to the consequences of aging infrastructure, two bills introduced this session aim to give the Public Service Commission more authority to deal with “failing” water and wastewater utilities.

The bills, Senate Bill 739 and House Bill 4953, are both on track to pass in their respective chambers before crossover day on Wednesday. If signed into law, they would give the PSC power to order acquisitions of water and wastewater systems that fail to adequately, and safely, serve their customers. …

