W.Va. House rejected an intermediate court; doubled down on making sure the bill was dead

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates put a proposed intermediate court of appeals to rest Friday afternoon with no chance of reviving it with one day left in the legislative session.

The West Virginia House of Delegates put a proposed intermediate court of appeals to rest Friday afternoon with no chance of reviving it with one day left in the legislative session.

The House rejected Senate Bill 275, which would have established the court, with a 56-44 vote and subsequently rejected a motion to reconsider its vote with a 58-42 vote.

Debate in the House seemed to settle down to a question asked by Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, who told delegates to ask themselves if the court was necessary and if the state could afford it.

In the end, however they decided to answer the questions, delegates rejected the bill.

By rejecting the motion to reconsider their vote on SB 275, the House essentially guaranteed that the bill wouldn’t come back to life this session. House rules provide that delegates may vote only one time on whether to give a bill a second vote. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legal_affairs/the-house-rejected-an-intermediate-court-in-wv-and-doubled/article_7b66f05d-f15a-5dd2-8cb9-9e3439c06353.html