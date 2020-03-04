W.Va. House passes solar power development program bill – SB 584

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to open West Virginia to solar energy development passed the House of Delegates Tuesday with bipartisan support

Senate Bill 583, creating a program for the further development of renewable energy resources, passed the House 76-23 with one member absent.

The legislation would encourage the development of retail solar energy production in West Virginia. It would create the Renewable Energy Facilities Program in the state Public Service Commission, the entity that regulates utilities in West Virginia. Electric companies could apply to the commission to develop solar energy facilities or energy storage resources.

The electric company would be required to sell the solar electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through renewable special contracts or renewable tariffs. Facilities would be allowed a capacity of more than 50 megawatts until 85 percent of that electric output is sold. After it reaches the 85 percent threshold, it can expand in 50-megawatt increments. No facility can have a capacity greater than 200 megawatts. Statewide cumulative capacity can’t exceed 400 megawatts. …

