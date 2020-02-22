W.Va. House of Delegates passes Hanshaw Impact Fund bill

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — After spending 16 days on the inactive calendar, a bill supported by the Speaker of the House of Delegates to create an avenue for out-of-state and foreign investment passed the House Friday.

Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates

Members of the House spent more than two hours Friday asking questions of House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and discussing House Bill 4001, creating the West Virginia Impact Fund. The bill passed the House 94-4 with two members absent.

Hanshaw, normally presiding over the floor session from his podium, stepped down to address the House from his floor desk, explaining the bill and its purpose, and patiently fielding numerous questions from Republican and Democratic members alike.

HB 4001 would create the West Virginia Impact Fund and the Mountaineer Impact Office. The special revenue fund under the state treasurer would become a source for investments. …

Hanshaw said the impact fund is a way for West Virginia to complete with surrounding states who do use taxpayer dollars as leverage to get companies to invest in major economic development projects in their states.

