W.Va. House of Delegates confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

Release from West Virginia House of Delegates:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The House of Delegates on Thursday learned an employee of the House has tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees, delegates and individuals who have had contact with Clerk’s Office staff this week are being advised to quarantine immediately, monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested for COVID-19.

“We are saddened to learn this virus has now afflicted someone in our House family,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. “We take this matter very seriously. We have closed our Clerk’s Office until it can be thoroughly sanitized and are encouraging all who may have come into contact with that office or its staff to quarantine and be tested.”

The employee who tested positive was present during Monday’s Health and Human Resources Committee meeting in the House Chamber. Even though employees were required to social distance and wear face masks, officials are still asking anyone present at that meeting to quarantine, be tested and monitor for symptoms.

House leadership has arranged for testing to be available to staff and others who may have had exposure to the Clerk’s Office. That testing will take place Friday morning at the Capitol complex.

“Since our staff returned to the Capitol last month, we have implemented social distancing measures in our offices,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “All employees have also been made aware of and are expected to comply with the Governor’s facial covering mandate while inside the Capitol building. We are hopeful these measures have contained any potential spread, but regardless, we will continue to be diligent, follow all health guidelines and do what we can to prevent further spread of this terrible virus.”