W.Va. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Capito continuing community discussions on legislative issues with meeting in Martinsburg on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, plans to spend the months outside the regular legislative session working with his House colleagues to travel the state and listen.

On Thursday, there is a community meeting and listening session set for 9 a.m. in Martinsburg at the Robert C. Byrd Building Health Science Center East, Deans Office 2nd Floor, 2500 Foundation Way, Martinsburg

Delegate Moore Capito, R – Kanawha

“The Judiciary Committee has historically had the heaviest workload of the entire Legislature,” Capito said. “The issues we tackle are constantly evolving and getting more complicated. I look forward to hearing from hard-working West Virginians on the front lines about the challenges they face and how our committee can help solve them.”

Capito invited members of the House Judiciary Committee, along with lawmakers from North-Central West Virginia, to take part in a roundtable discussion about public safety this week.

“It’s beneficial for so many of our members to hear the problems we’re seeing here in Harrison County are not unique, and we have people who have experience with a variety of solutions to those problems,” said Delegate Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, and member of the House Judiciary Committee. “We heard from such a wide variety of people, it really helped us all to have such a wide range in perspectives, everyone from law enforcement to city council and the courts.”

Another Judiciary Committee member, Delegate Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier, agreed.

“As legislators, public safety is a high priority, and I’m grateful that our Judiciary Committee Chairman, Moore Capito, launched this initiative to give us the opportunity to hear directly from our public safety professionals throughout the state,” Honaker said. “This has been extremely productive and informative, and I’m looking forward to this continuing series of discussions because I believe some really great things will come from these meetings when we listen to our professionals on the front lines.”

During the 2023 regular legislative session, House Judiciary passed 124 bills out of the committee, and 137 bills were reported from the committee during the 2022 regular session.

“We know one size does not fit all in West Virginia, and we know that local solutions are usually best, so I’m eager to continue visiting our communities and talking about public safety to learn the best approaches to improving our state,” Capito said.