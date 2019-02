Watch the discussion of SB 451 on WV Press InSight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates Education Committee, chaired by Delegate Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison, will begin discussion of the Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 451, Comprehensive education reform, at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Recently, WV Press InSight hosted a panel discussion on the bill. Follow the discussion on this video: