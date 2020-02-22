W.Va. House Bill would give first responders workers comp for PTSD

By TAYLOR STUCK, The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

CHARLESTON — Holding the late Chris Coleman’s Huntington Fire Department helmet in his hands Friday morning, Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, told his fellow members of the West Virginia House of Delegates they had a choice.

Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, talks about House Bill 2321, which passed unanimously in the House on Friday

“Now, my friend Nick didn’t have a choice when duty called him to respond to that apartment fire 10 years ago. He did what duty required him to do, and he and his family live with it to this day,” Lovejoy said. “My friend Daniel back home had no choice when he was called to go to those accident scenes and drug overdoses. He simply did what duty required, and he and his family live with it today. My friend Jerry had no choice when duty called him to that hillside in November of 1970 when that plane crashed. He did what duty required, and he lives with it to this day. And finally our friend Chris, he had no choice when duty called him into those scenes, those drug houses and fires. He did what duty required, and his family lives with it today.

“I submit we didn’t give him a real choice back in November of ’18 when he ran out of that sick and vacation time. So let’s do it now. Let’s do what duty requires of us, and let’s help those people who help us every day.”

After three years of vetting from seven different committees, House Bill 2321 was passed unanimously by the House on Friday. The legislation permits first responders to take workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder caused by their jobs. Currently, PTSD treatment is only covered by workers’ comp if there is an accompanying physical injury. …

