W.Va. gubernatorial candidates build campaign coffers before filing period

By Steven Allan Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several Republican and Democratic candidates for governor of West Virginia ended 2019 with thousands of dollars in campaign contributions going into the candidate filing period starting Monday.

Campaign finance reports for the 4th quarter of 2019 — covering campaign contributions from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 — were due Jan. 7 by midnight.

All candidates are precandidates, allowing potential candidates for office to test the waters and start fundraising efforts prior to the candidate filing period that starts Monday, Jan. 13, for the primary election filing period. Any precandidate who receives more than $500 in campaign donations must submit the annual report to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

REPUBLICAN FUNDRAISING NUMBERS …

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2020/01/w-va-gubernatorial-candidates-fill-campaign-coffers-before-filing-period/