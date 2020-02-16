W.Va. Governor, officials welcome Clorox at open house

By Mikayla Hamrick, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG — With the proposal of a Fresh Step and Scoop Away cat litter plant to the Eastern Panhandle, The Clorox Company hosted the first of two community open houses with the public on Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

According to Michael Holly, vice president of product supply for Clorox and executive sponsor for the project, the purpose of the open house was to promote complete transparency in answering questions and sharing plans with the public. …

The Clorox Company presented information to the public at various stations, discussing an overview of products manufactured in all 19 national sites, community giving and partnerships, its commitment to the environment and sustainability, specific engineering of the Berkeley County plant and product demonstration of the cat litter.

Gov. Jim Justice, Delegate Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, Sandy Hamilton, executive director of the Berkeley County Development Authority, and representatives for Sens. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., praised Clorox for its decision to build in Berkeley County. …

