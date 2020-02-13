W.Va. Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecast this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecast to affect West Virginia this week.

This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Additionally, the Governor has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.

The Governor stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deem necessary.