W.Va. Gov. Justice broadens statewide indoor face covering requirement; announces adjustments to school and athletics calendars

“I am calling for all business owners and managers in West Virginia to step up to make sure that everyone in these businesses is wearing a face covering all the time inside these buildings,” Gov. Justice said. “Let’s go one step further and say, to our business owners, what follows this is the shutting down of businesses. From the standpoint of where we are right now, if you don’t step up, business owners, and make it mandatory to wear face coverings when people are entering your businesses, we are going to end up having to take further steps because we will not be able to slow this thing down and stop it.”



For children ages 2 years old through 8 years old, face coverings are not required. However, it is recommended that parents or guardians use their best judgment as to when to assist their children, ages 2 through 8, with wearing a face covering.



Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, children younger than 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, and anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance should not wear face coverings and are exempt from the face covering requirement.



Face shields are an acceptable substitute for those with physical conditions that may cause them to be unable to properly wear a face covering.



The updated indoor face covering requirement will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.



Guidance documents that are a part of the Governor’s reopening plan – West Virginia Strong – The Comeback – will be revised to reflect the new requirement.



The original Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement was established by executive order on July 7.



View the latest COVID-19 data at Coronavirus.wv.gov.