W.Va. Gov. Justice awards grants at Huntington Tri-State, Yeager, and Mercer Co. airports

From the office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined leaders with the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission (WVAC) today, holding a series of events at a trio of airports across the state, to present hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars-worth of grant funding to go toward major improvement projects.

The grant award ceremonies were held at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Wayne County, Yeager Airport in Kanawha County, and Mercer County Airport near Bluefield – three of 11 airports statewide that have been awarded a combined total of $677,483 in grant funding.

Gov. Jim Justice joints with Kanawha County representatives — County Commissioner Kent Carper; Delegate Mike Puskin, D-37th District; Senator Glenn Jefferies, D-8th District; and Senator Richard Lindsay, D-8th District — when announcing Yeager Airport has been awarded a total of $146,500 of WVAC funds from the Fuel Tax.



Additionally, the airport will receive $2,637,000 from the FAA.

Each of the grants come from Special Revenue, provided by the Aviation Fuel Tax. These grants will also make it possible for airports to secure $12,194,700 in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Airports are our lifeblood – they’re the number one thing when it comes to growth in our communities,” Gov. Justice said. “And so, what we’ve tried to do, is we’ve tried to target our grant amounts so that we can then obtain additional federal amounts. That could turn this into big dollars and make things happen within our own state, within our own facilities.

“We have to put a paramount on safety. We’ve got to absolutely know that the economic engines of our communities are our airports. And we’ve got to have safe, good, quality airports. That’s all there is to it.”

Gov. Justice’s first stop of the day came at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Wayne County.

The Governor announced that Huntington Tri-State Airport has been awarded a total of $325,072 of WVAC funds from the Fuel Tax.

Additionally, the airport will receive $5,851,291 from the FAA.

These funds will be used for projects to improve the airport drainage system, to make slide repairs to the taxiway, and to make additional improvements to the runway safety area.

“I can’t be any more proud to be in Huntington – where I owe so much, with my education at Marshall University,” Gov. Justice said. “And to be at the airport, and be here trying to make improvements to our communities, to our economic impact, and to our safety. It’s truly exciting.”

The Governor’s next event was held at Yeager Airport, just outside of Charleston in Kanawha County.

The Governor announced that Yeager Airport has been awarded a total of $146,500 of WVAC funds from the Fuel Tax.

Additionally, the airport will receive $2,637,000 from the FAA.

These funds will be used for a project to make substantial improvements to the airport’s drainage system.

“We already have all kinds of neat stuff happening here at Yeager,” Gov. Justice said. “So today, with incredible pride, I’m again here at Yeager, doing what I should do, and that’s invest in us and let us take off like I know we can.

“Let’s just be sincere: Charleston – our state capital – our airport needs all that we could possibly pour into our airport. We need to make everything in the world happen right here.”

Gov. Justice’s final ceremony of the day came at Mercer County airport, just outside of Bluefield.

The Governor announced that Mercer County Airport has been awarded a total of $46,029 of WVAC funds from the Fuel Tax.

Additionally, the airport will receive $828,528 from the FAA.

These funds will be used for a project to build a new and secure perimeter fence around the airport.

“With this, you’re able to do more,” Gov. Justice said. “And the more we can do within our state, that’s the key.

“The airport gives us so many opportunities, from the standpoint of people coming and doing, all kinds of economic development, and on and on.”

With the support of Gov. Justice, the WVAC has now been able to award a combined total of $1,029,776 this fiscal year alone, with each of the state’s 24 airports receiving a portion of the grant funds.

Additionally, this month, the Governor issued a proclamation that formally recognizes October as General Aviation Appreciation Month in West Virginia.

“The Aeronautics Commission has witnessed an unprecedented level of support from Governor Justice and our federal partners,” WVAC Director Sean Hill said. “We’re thrilled that this latest batch of grant funding touches airports in every corner of the state. And with all the recent investment, the future of West Virginia’s air system is looking extremely bright.”

The complete list of WVAC grant awards is as follows:

Appalachian Regional Airport – Mingo County

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $13,537

Funds will be used to rehabilitate a combined total of 183,300 linear feet of the airport’s runway, taxiway, and apron.

Additional FAA funding: $243,663

Braxton County Airport

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $46,779

Funds will be used to construct an 8-unit T-Hangar.

Additional FAA funding: $842,026

Fairmont Municipal Airport – Marion County

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $5,100

Funds will be used on obstruction removal efforts.

Additional FAA funding: $91,800

Grant County Airport

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $4,722

Funds will be used to design a 6-unit T-Hangar for future construction.

Additional FAA funding: $85,000

Kee Field Airport – Wyoming County

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $19,845

Funds will be used to rehabilitate the airport’s runway.

Additional FAA funding: $357,211

Mercer County Airport

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $46,029

Funds will be used to install a perimeter fence.

Additional FAA funding: $828,528

Morgantown Municipal Airport – Monongalia County

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $56,470

Funds will be used on several various airfield upgrade projects.

Additional FAA funding: $1,016,467

Philippi/Barbour County Regional Airport

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $4,944

Funds will be used to construct a Box Hangar facility.

Additional FAA funding: $88,991

Huntington Tri-State Airport – Wayne County

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $325,072

Funds will be used to make improvements to airport drainage and the runway safety area.

Additional FAA funding: $5,851,921

Upshur County Airport

WVAC Funds from Fuel Tax: $8,485

Funds will be used to construct a building at the airport.

Additional FAA funding: $152,723