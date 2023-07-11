W.Va. GOP gubernatorial candidates raise over $2.13 million in contributions in second quarter

By Roger Adkins and Mike Tony, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s still early in the West Virginia governor’s race, but the campaign coffers of candidates vying for the Republican nomination are already swelling.

Candidates in the crowded GOP field raised over $2.13 million in total contributions in the second quarter of 2023, according to quarterly campaign finance reports due to the Secretary of State’s Office Friday.

Three-term state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s campaign accounted for $1.31 million of that figure, leaving it with $1.08 million in cash on-hand three months after he entered the race.

The campaign for four-term Delegate Moore Capito, R-W.Va., son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., reported collecting $288,329 in total contributions in the quarter, leaving it with $948,116 on-hand seven months after entering the field.

Two-term state Auditor J.B. McCuskey’s campaign reported second-quarter contributions totaling $120,374, resulting in an ending balance of $412,082.

Two-term Secretary of State Mac Warner’s campaign reported total second-quarter contributions of $96,210, resulting in an ending balance of $194,509.

The campaign for Rashida Yost of Martinsburg reported ending 2023’s second quarter with $8,593 on-hand after raising $8,100 in the quarter. Yost runs day-care centers in Martinsburg, according to her campaign website.

Read more at https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-gop-gubernatorial-candidates-raise-over-2-13m-in-contributions-in-second-quarter/article_e741fe6d-5f4f-59d3-8c37-1ddf84dc2b54.html