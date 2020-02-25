W.Va. DMV reminds citizens of Oct. 1, 2020 REAL ID enforcement with new web page and checklist

New web page launched with FAQs, checklist of necessary documentation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ Commissioner Everett Frazier announced today the launch of a new, West Virginia specific, REAL ID site dedicated to helping customers know exactly what they need to bring to a Regional Office to obtain a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or Identification card.

The web page, go.wv.gov/realid, features an interactive checklist, as well as Frequently Asked Questions, a countdown to October 1st, and more.



According to Commissioner Frazier, “A little more than 40% of West Virginians have a REAL ID, also known as the “For Federal” or “Gold Star” driver’s license or ID card. If you plan to fly after October 1st of this year, please check your license and see if it is REAL ID compliant. If not, we can assist you with obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card.”



The checklist on the site walks citizens through the different types of documents that are needed and acceptable to bring as proof to a DMV Regional Office:Proof of IdentityProof of Social Security NumberTwo Proofs of West Virginia ResidencyProof of Name Change Documents (if Needed)At the end of the checklist, citizens are able to print their individualized document, and bring it with their proofs of identity, social security number, and residency, to the DMV. Customers then present the documents, which are scanned securely. An additional $10 fee is collected from the customer to cover the cost of production and mailing. A temporary credential is issued for the customer to carry with them while the hard copy license or ID is manufactured at a secure facility and then mailed to them within 10 to 14 business days.



For questions regarding the upcoming REAL ID changes, please visit our dedicated REAL ID web page at go.wv.gov/realid. You may also find more information from the US Department of Homeland Security at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id. Additionally, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066, or visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.

The mission of the Division of Motor Vehicles is to provide essential motor vehicle and driver services, facilitate interstate travel by promoting reciprocity for West Virginia vehicles and drivers in other states, promote highway safety, and collect revenue for highway maintenance and construction programs. For more information and tools for motorists, visit the DMV website.