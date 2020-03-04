W.Va. Department of Transport reminds political candidates of advertising laws along roadways

CHARLESTON, WV— With the political campaign season in full swing, Secretary of Transportation Byrd White reminds all political candidates and groups of the strict regulations regarding outdoor advertising.



“The law bans political signs and stickers from DOH Right of Way locations especially highway shoulders, traffic signs or devices, trees, stones, fence posts, and utility poles,” White states. “In addition to being illegal, political ‘bumper stickers’ on Highways’ signs cost state taxpayers thousands of dollars each year because signs must be replaced. DOH workers will pull any signs from state rights-of-way and, for a short time, will store them in county highways offices to be picked up by candidates or their representatives.”

Violation of these laws may result in fines.

Additional information and copies of the Outdoor Advertising Laws can be found here: https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/traffic/outdooradvertising/Pages/default.aspx

Candidates can also call the West Virginia Division of Highways’ Traffic Engineering Division in Charleston at (304) 558-3063.