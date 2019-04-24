W.Va. Department of Education hosts first-ever reverse job fair

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Students from all throughout Fayette County participated Tuesday in a first-of-its-kind “Reverse Job Fair” at Fayette Institute of Technology (FIT), where students showed recruiters what they have to offer to a company, instead of the other way around.

Hosted by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and West Virginia Development Office’s Apprenticeship in Motion (AIM), the goal of the reverse job fair was to help career and technical education students who are currently preparing for graduation find a job in the workforce in West Virginia.

As part of the reverse job fairs, CTE Simulated Workplace students set up industry-specific booths to showcase their talents and skills in hopes of getting snagged by an industry official.

