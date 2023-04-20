W.Va. Department of Education announces 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education is pleased to announce the 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients. This year, 30 career technical education (CTE) students in the state were awarded the $2,000 scholarship for the upcoming school year. The award will assist them to pursue advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations.

“We are extremely proud of these students who have not only set and attained high academic and career goals in high school but are being proactive in their pursuits after high school,” said State Superintendent David L. Roach. “Whether their destinations are education, employment or enlistment, I do not doubt that each will continue to follow their passions and achieve success.”

The award is named after the late Albert Yanni, who was a vocational teacher and State Delegate from Marshall County.

The 2023 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients are: