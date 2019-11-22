W.Va. Delegates Fluharty, Capito team up for technology caucus

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Delegates Shawn Fluharty and Moore Capito want to start the Legislature talking about inspiring technology and innovation in West Virginia.

Fluharty, D-Ohio, and Capito, R-Kanawha, have teamed to form a bipartisan “Tech Caucus” for the 2020 regular legislative session, which starts in January.

The role of the caucus will be to raise awareness and highlight issues surrounding the startup economy, entrepreneurship and job creation in West Virginia. It will be open not just to lawmakers, but to the public as well.

Speakers with experience and expertise in technological innovation and entrepreneurship will address the caucus during the session, and discuss ways the state can promote business startups and job creation in West Virginia.

Fluharty and Capito will serve as co-chairmen of the caucus. …

