W.Va. Delegate Walker formally resigns from House of Delegates for ACLU job

By Steven Allen Adams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

CHARLESTON – With a letter submitted to the West Virginia House of Delegates Monday, Delegate Danielle Walker — the only black woman in the Legislature — resigned from her seat representing the 81st District in Morgantown to become the next leader of the American Civil Liberties Union in the state.

“It is with a heavy heart that I pen these words, but I do so with a sense of purpose and conviction,” Walker wrote. “While this decision has not come easily, it is the result of much soul-searching and prayer, as I have sought to discern the path that God has set before me.”

The ACLU-WV announced at its April 1 Bill of Rights dinner in Charleston that Walker, who began her third two-year term in January, would become the organization’s new executive director.

“Danielle Walker is a visionary leader,” said Joseph Cohen, the previous executive director of the ACLU-WV, in a statement. “She is committed to the ACLU’s principles, and she will inspire the next generation of leaders in West Virginia. I could not imagine a more perfect person to take over the organization that I love so much.” …

