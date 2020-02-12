W.Va. Delegate Porterfield says aggression against him cannot be tolerated

By Lacie Pierson and Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Eric Porterfield on Tuesday accused another delegate of “aggressively” trying to intimidate him over his stance on a now-seemingly dead bill in the House of Delegates.

Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer

In response to Porterfield’s comments, House Democrats said it is up to delegates to hold each other accountable when it comes to hateful speech and actions against their colleagues.

Porterfield, a Republican from Mercer County, didn’t specify the allegedly aggressive delegate by name during a floor speech in the House early Tuesday afternoon, but he lated indicated a delegate.

Porterfield asked his colleagues in the House to take further action against the delegate, whom he said appeared intoxicated at the time of the incident Monday evening. …

