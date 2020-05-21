W.Va. Delegate Jordan Hill resigns from Legislature to pursue job opportunity

Release from the West Virginia House of Delegates:

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. – House Committee on Health and Human Resources Chairman Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, today announced he will resign his seat in the House of Delegates to pursue a job opportunity outside of his district.

“It has been my absolute honor and privilege to represent the people of Nicholas and Greenbrier counties these past five-and-a-half years,” Chairman Hill said. “However, I recently accepted a job with the city of Bridgeport that will require my family and I relocate out of the district.

“I thank the people of the 41st District for giving me the opportunity to be their voice in the Legislature. We’ve accomplished a great deal to move our state forward since 2015, and I know that momentum will continue into the future.”

Chairman Hill’s resignation is effective May 28.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said he will miss serving with Hill in the House, but wished he and his family the best as they embark on a new chapter.

“It’s always sad to see a friend and colleague go, but I understand Jordan’s desire to do what’s best for his family,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “I want to thank him for his dedicated service and leadership of the House Health and Human Resources Committee this past year, particularly in shepherding comprehensive foster care reforms that earned broad, bipartisan support. He will be missed.”

House District 41 includes portions of Nicholas and Greenbrier counties. Per state code, the district’s Republican executive committee will have 15 days from Delegate Hill’s resignation date to submit to Gov. Jim Justice the names of three potential replacements to serve out the rest of his term. Upon receiving that list, the Governor will have five days to appoint a replacement.