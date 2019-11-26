W.Va. Congressman McKinley speaks on coal, baseball, Trump impeachment

By Michael Erb, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Congressman David McKinley, R-W.Va., said attempts to place regulations on the fossil fuel industry put the United States in a difficult situation while destroying small communities.

McKinley’s comments came during an interview Monday with the Parkersburg News and Sentinel. McKinley spoke on topics ranging from the fossil fuel industry to minor league baseball to the state of Washington, D.C., during the recent impeachment hearings.

Congressman David McKinley, R-W.Va.

McKinley said while environmental groups have worked to place more strict limits on the use of fossil fuels in the United States, oversees China and India are creating pollution at an alarming rate.

“The rest of the world is not following our lead,” he said.

McKinley also said little thought has been given to communities which are driven by fossil fuels, such as coal mining towns and those with coal-burning power plants.

“Let’s talk about what you’re doing to these communities. It is fundamentally wrong,” he said. “Thinking we can shut down the industry in these towns, there is no other industry. You can’t do this to the people.” …

