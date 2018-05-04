W.Va. Breast Health ‘Run for the Ribbon’ set for Saturday at State Capitol
Registration open until Saturday morning; Packet event tonight at Bream Presbyterian Church in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. (“WVBHI”)is hosting its 2018 Race for the Ribbon to end Breast Cancer this Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex.
WVBHI, a newly formed West Virginia non-profit organization, is celebrating its “Race for the Ribbon” and full race details can be found at the WVBHI’s web-address: www.wvbhi.org.
Hundreds will take part in this event to support fundraising efforts for the following services in West Virginia:
- Provide support for early detection breast cancer screening tests
- Provide financial based needs assistance to those suffering from breast cancer
- Provide community outreach education programs to local area schools to educate youth on breast cancer detection and breast health
- Provide immediate phone support and education to those diagnosed with breast cancer on topics such as insurance coverage
- Provide grants for rural community health clinics and hospitals to assist in areas such as early detection breast cancer screening testsFestivities will begin with the Opening Ceremony which kicks off at 7:45 a.m. on the steps of the West Virginia State Capitol Complex facing the Kanawha Boulevard. The race itself will begin at 9 a.m. for timed runners and 9:10 a.m. for walkers. Attendees will enjoy supporting a good cause for our local West Virginia community along with a flag presentation by the West Virginia National Guard and the National Anthem performed by local high schooler Autumn Gillespie from St. Albans, W.Va. (both at 8 a.m.) followed by the Pace Car and West Virginia Buffalo Soldiers Kickstands Up ride at 8:45 a.m.
“There will be a participant registration Packet Pick up Party on today, May 4, 2018 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Bream Presbyterian Church activities building located at 317 W. Washington Street, Charleston, W.Va. 25302. While there, you can register, pick up your individual and/or Team packets and also win tickets to the Comedy Zone Charleston and pick up free WV Lottery tickets! Timed Runners can pick up their chip and bib at Friday’s Packet Pick up Party. Participants and timed runners can also pick up their packets, chip and bibs the morning of the Race starting at 7 a.m. For timed runners, on the morning of the Race, please see Ricky at the AP Timing table.”
If you are unable to register online, you can also register by the following methods:
- Register by stopping by the WVBHI office located at Bream Presbyterian Church
- Register at Friday, May 4, 2018 Packet Pick Up at Bream Presbyterian Church
- Register at Saturday, May 5, 2018 Race for the Ribbon at State Capitol ComplexAbout West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. – The West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, Inc. is a new organization with an ongoing mission to increase breast cancer awareness, education and prevention throughout West Virginia. One hundred percent of funds raised will remain in West Virginia and will continue grants with existing health partner programs.