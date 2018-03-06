Voters to decide if abortion a right in West Virginia

By TAYLOR STUCK

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Along with electing new representatives to speak for them in both the state and federal legislative system in November, West Virginia voters will have a chance to decide whether women have a right to an abortion under the state Constitution.

The House of Delegates on Monday passed Senate Joint Resolution 12, which will add a provision to the ballet during the general election to amend the state Constitution to expressly say: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

As explained by Del. John Shott, chair of the Judiciary committee, the purpose of the resolution is to override a West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals decision that found Medicaid must pay for abortion because it is a right under the state Constitution.

