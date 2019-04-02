Volunteers sought for West Virginia Make It Shine event in Wheeling

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Volunteers across the state are rallying to improve their local parks, public spaces, waterways, hiking trails, sidewalks and streets by participating in the Department of Environmental Protection’s “2019 West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup,”which takes place in April.

Homeless Helpers will kick off its activities with a cleanup of the area beneath the USAF Captain Clarence Virgil Slack Jr. Memorial Bridge — across from Perkins Restaurant in Wheeling — from 9 a.m. to noon Monday. To volunteer, call David Thomas at 304-281-5828. Wheeling’s 2019 Make It Shine program activities are part of a larger initiative. Activities will include beautifying parks and recreation areas, cleaning waterways, picking up litter, and planting trees and flowers.

