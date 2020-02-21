Video Interview: W.Va. Senate President Carmichael talks about SJR 9; legislation on third reading Monday
WV Press Video Report:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, following second reading floor debate on SJR 9, talked with West Virginia Press about the tax package and his expectations for the legislation, which will be on Third Reading Monday.
NOTE: You can see Friday’s Senate floor discussion of SJR 9, including opposition to the legislation and an attempt to amendment by Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, here – (discussion of SJR 9 starts at the 1 p.m. mark on the video): http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20200221/-1/45556
The interview with Senator Carmichael, R-Jackson, is presented in six parts, each less than two minutes: