Video Interview: W.Va. Senate President Carmichael talks about SJR 9; legislation on third reading Monday

WV Press Video Report:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, following second reading floor debate on SJR 9, talked with West Virginia Press about the tax package and his expectations for the legislation, which will be on Third Reading Monday.

NOTE: You can see Friday’s Senate floor discussion of SJR 9, including opposition to the legislation and an attempt to amendment by Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, here – (discussion of SJR 9 starts at the 1 p.m. mark on the video): http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20200221/-1/45556

The interview with Senator Carmichael, R-Jackson, is presented in six parts, each less than two minutes:

Part 1: Comments on outcome of second reading

Part 2: Reasons for removal of inventory tax

Part 3: Response to the opposition from Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, to SJR 9 and his proposed amendment, which failed.



Part 4: Opinions of West Virginians on SJR 9

Part 5: Votes in the Senate to pass SJR 9