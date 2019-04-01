Vetoed bills placed on West Virginia legislature special session agenda
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will place 15 vetoed bills on the agenda for the upcoming special session to allow lawmakers to fix what he has called technical issues within the bills.
“I am working with the Legislature to fix the technical errors and get these bills added to the special session call,” Justice said in a statement Friday. “If this happens, and the Legislature passes the bills during special session, I will have an opportunity to sign them in time for them to take effect on July 1.”
Among the bills vetoed is House Bill 2530, which creates a voluntary certification program for recovery residences. The bill was drafted with help from city of Huntington officials, who want to ensure the residences are working with the best interests of those in recovery in mind. The bill establishes a certification process and stipulates only certified residences can receive state funding.
