Veterinary hospitals in North Central West Virginia talk about new illness affecting dogs

By Noah Jeffries, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A new respiratory illness is affecting dogs across the country. In West Virginia, veterinarians are informing pet owners about the illness and the symptoms they should look out for.

At the moment, very little is known about the illness, but it is being monitored by professionals.

“What’s known thus far is being highly monitored and investigated by the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, since the majority of cases that have been reported are in western states like Oregon and Colorado,” said Dr. Scott Moore with Fairmont Veterinary Hospital. “There is some other loose case reporting in other states, but none so far in any of our surrounding states. It’s very much a developing story because there’s not a lot known just yet.”

“At this point, we still haven’t fully fleshed out what is causing it. The other states where they’re seeing the disease are trying to run genetic testing, DNA markers and stuff like that to try to figure out what it is and if it’s a virus or a bacteria,” said Dr. Adam Evans with Upshur Veterinary Hospital.

So far, it appears the illness starts out similar to kennel cough before sometimes progressing into something more deadly.

