Veterinary clinics changing protocol, reassuring pet owners amidst coronavirus outbreak

By Joe Smith Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as the average American knows it – at least temporarily – in nearly every way. And that happens to be no different for everyone’s favorite furry little friends.

However, there is plenty of good news for you if you keep pets at home – and the first and foremost thing to know is that even if you become infected with the illness, you’re not able to pass it on to any household pets you’re likely to have.

According to Natalie Fraley, a doctor of veterinary medicine with the Middletown Vet Clinic in Pleasant Valley, the disease has been shown not to be dangerous to common household pets such as cats and dogs, and even other animals that may be kept on farms or even around houses that could potentially be more susceptible are unable to be infected with the virus via a human host at this point.

“We have the same contact with the animals … the animals, it’s not something that technically affects them so, so far, everyone has been good on that end of it. It has changed that we use a lot more equipment, gloves, masks. There are more precautions. I guess we would [care for animals that can be affected by it] if it was a possibility, but right now, it’s very rare for an animal to contract something like this from a human right now,” Fraley said. …

