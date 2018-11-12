Veterans Day 2018: “Let us never forget”

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — One hundred years to the day after fighting ceased in The War to End All Wars, World War I, community members gathered at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum on Harper Road to honor and remember those who have served in the armed services of the United States. Originally Armistice Day, Nov. 11 officially became Veterans Day in 1954 after the two American wars that followed World War I.

As memorial flags waved in the brisk but sunny afternoon sky, museum director Cindy Parker thanked those in attendance for coming to the ceremony.

“Thank you for coming on this cold, cold day,” Parker said before getting to the mission on hand. “Our service members had to go out and do their job in all kinds of weather. So, today we remember those who have given of themselves for our country. We look on the blessings of liberty and on the sacrifices that keep us free. We reflect on those people, our veterans. They are not just soldiers, they became our heroes; we all owe so much to them. Let us never forget to pray for them as well as their families. Let us never forget the sacrifices they have made for us.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald