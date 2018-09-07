VA Medical Center in Huntington hosting renaming ceremony Sunday

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center will be officially renamed during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the center’s campus at 1540 Spring Valley Drive in Huntington.

The former Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed earlier this summer through U.S. House Resolution 3363, giving the center’s namesake to the 94-year-old Medal of Honor recipient and veterans and family advocate.

Williams, a West Virginia native who has lived in Ona for more than 40 years, received the Medal of Honor for his action against the Japanese during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II’s Pacific Theater. He is one of three surviving Medal of Honor recipients from World War II, the last surviving recipient from the Pacific Theater, and the last surviving Marine recipient of the war.

