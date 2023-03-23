USDA makes grants available for people in rural West Virginia to repair homes damaged by severe storms and flooding in 2022

By WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn today announced the availability of grants to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe storms and flooding in 2022.

The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in Fayette and McDowell counties are eligible for the funding.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” said State Director Thorn. “That’s why USDA Rural Development stands ready to help residents in Fayette and McDowell counties access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities, and their lives. We do this because we live in these communities, we work in these communities, and we know that rural West Virginia is so much more than a great place to reside, it’s a place to call home. It’s the people who make up that Mountain State character and the American spirit.”

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

The funds may be used to:

pay for home repair expenses that were a result of Presidentially declared disasters in calendar year 2022.

prepare a site for a manufactured home.

relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low limits based on their household size and county.

homes must be located in an eligible rural area and damaged in a Presidentially declared disaster area in calendar year 2022.

homes must be located in Presidentially declared disaster areas.

The following counties are eligible for the funding:

Fayette County

McDowell County

This funding is authorized by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023. It will remain available until expended.

For more information on how to apply, contact Sarah Edgar by email at [email protected] or by phone at 304-284-4868 or visit www.rd.usda.gov/wv.

Background

The Biden-Harris Administration championed the bill known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, that made this funding possible.

In the coming weeks and months, USDA expects to announce additional funding availability under the bill to help rural people in presidentially declared disaster areas who were impacted by natural disasters in 2022.

This additional funding will assist eligible organizations help rural people repair and improve their homes. It will also help rural communities repair water infrastructure and essential community facilities.

Additional resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance are available at https://www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, promoting competition and fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates in West Virginia, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.